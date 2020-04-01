Governor Holcomb launches social media campaign

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state leaders updated Hoosiers on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Governor Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, along with a coalition of business and community partners statewide, announced a social distancing campaign to help flatten the curve.

The #INthistogether campaign will help Hoosiers understand the importance of social distancing as the surge approaches.

It will also provide access to helpful tips and information to stimulate a community-wide commitment to flattening the curve.

These resources can be found at INthistogethercampaign.com.

“Social distancing is the most important and effective tool we have to defeat COVID-19,” said Gov. Holcomb. “If we act now, we can save lives and then re-open our state for business, group activities, sports and the other things we enjoy doing together as Hoosiers. But we need every person to take this seriously and do their part. We are truly in this together.”

The campaign underscores the urgency of these social distancing tips:

-Stay home. Currently, staying home is the best way you can help healthcare workers and first responders. Essential businesses are still open and everyone can go to grocery stores, the pharmacy, and medical care as needed.

-Avoid close physical contact. Remember to stay six feet away from people and practice proper hygiene including washing your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, clean and sanitize frequently, and cough or sneeze into your elbow.

-If you feel sick, stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your physician and isolate yourself from others in the home.

-Stay connection with friends and loved ones. There are multiple ways like video conferencing that allow people to see each other from computers and smartphones. People are also encouraged to write letters and can call or text people to check-in socially.

-Take care of yourself. This includes your physical health and mental well-being. Staying home does not mean you can’t go for a run or walk, as long as you maintain a safe distance. Eating well, occasionally turning off the news and getting a good night’s sleep is also important.

-Support our community. Look for ways to virtually give back to the community. Call an elderly neighbor, say hi over the fence, offer virtual tutoring, or donate to an organization or community fund.

For more information about this campaign, head to INthistogethercampaign.com.