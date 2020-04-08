Local Areas Award Grant Money Through 2020 Community Crossings Matching Grant Program

A number of local areas have been awarded grant money through the 2020 Community Crossing Matching Grant Program.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program provides funding to cities, towns, and counties across Indiana to make improvements to local roads and bridges.

Here are the local public agencies that received grant funding:

The City of Bedford received a total of $218,476.27

The City of Bloomington received a total of $382,075.51

The City of Boonville received a total of $428,996.25

Daviess County received a total of $1,000,000.00

Dubois County received a total of $1,000,000.00

The Town of Ferdinand received $290,037.18

The Town of French Lick received $1,000,000.00

Gibson County received $1,000,000.00

The City of Huntingburg received $342,571.85

The City of Jasper received $264,162.50

Knox County received $603,562.50

Martin County received $989,436.00

The Town of Newburgh received $865,554.75

Orange County received $962,613.75

The Town of Orleans received $300,789.75

Perry County received $1,000,000.00

The City of Petersburg received $142,874.89

Pike County received for $782,303.77

The Town of Shoals received $133,270.50

Spencer County received $1,000,000.00

Vanderburgh County received $435,590.65

The City of Vincennes received $233,975.32

Warrick County received $564,772.66

The City of Washington received $408,302.00

Washington County received $1,000,000.00

The Town of West Baden Springs received $105,315.00

The Town of Winslow received $105,596.62.

In total, the state received $126,560,741.49 in grant funding.

Community Crossings is a partnership between INDOT and Hoosier communities, both urban and rural, to invest in infrastructure projects that catalyze economic development, create jobs, and strengthen local transportation networks.