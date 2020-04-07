Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on their social media, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center stated that they can confirm that certain health care workers at Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with CDC and public health guidance, the Jasper based health care facility says they are taking several steps, including appropriate work restrictions for the worker and conducting a contact investigation.

Memorial Hospital says that they are identifying and contacting patients and coworkers who potentially are at risk and are providing them with guidance on appropriate next steps.

Additional screening is already in place at the hospital for all staff and visitors. In addition, all employees working in patient care areas are masked and employees in non-patient care areas are masked when they are within six feet of another individual.