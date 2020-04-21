Regional Community Leaders Create COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region

COVID-19 has affected many businesses over the last six weeks.

Due to this, regional community leaders announced the creation of the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region to help individuals, families and the Non-Profit organizations supporting them. The fund is available to five Indiana Counties: Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Posey Counties.

All fund allocations will be available to area non-profits who are meeting the needs of the region’s citizens during the time. An Advisory Committee and an Allocations Committee have been formed to oversee the management of disbursements with a commitment to governing geographic impact so contributors will have confidence that donations will be impactful. Representatives of Spencer County are President of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Matt Eckert and Regional Director of Community & Engagement Impact with the Spencer County Community Foundation Emily Davis. Pat Koch and Kathy Reinke are also serving as Community Champions for the cause.

In just over three weeks, the fund has raised over $2.6 million towards its $6 million goal.

The Spencer County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the public’s consideration of the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of Greater Evansville. The United Way of Southwest Indiana is serving as the fiscal agent for this fund. Below is a link to the United Way web page where individuals or businesses can gain additional information and guidance on how to make donations.

http://unitedwayswi.org/covid-19-crisis-response-fund-of-the-greater-evansville-region/