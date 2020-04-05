Six cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Dubois County

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed the 5th and 6th case of COVID-19.

Local health officials both patients are in isolation.

Individuals who had contact with the patients have been notified about the potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.

“We must continue to take this pandemic very seriously and absolutely follow instructions given by Federal, State, and Local officials. The only defense we have is to follow all orders: STAY HOME. Continue to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. Thank you to everyone who is doing their best and all the frontline workers who are out there keeping us safe,” said Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer