17th Annual Chalk Walk Arts Festival To Go Virtual

Jasper Community Arts announces its 17th annual Chalk Walk Arts Festival will take place virtually.

Here’s how it works:

First, create a chalk masterpiece in your driveway, sidewalk, or fence in your backyard. Make sure you’re following safety guidelines from local and state health officials.

Then, submit a photo of your artwork, including the artist’s first name, first initial of the last name, and age to JCAevents@jasperindiana.gov. The information will be posted with the photo unless the submission indicates otherwise. Please limit entries to one piece of artwork with one photo per person. The deadline for emailing photos 11:59 pm on Friday, May 29th. Photos must be sent to the email listed to be eligible to win a prize.

Photos will be posted on Facebook on Monday, June 1st. The artwork with the most likes in each category by 10 pm on Friday, June 5th, will be the winners. Winners will be announced on Facebook on Saturday, June 6th.

Winners are divided into 5 categories:

Ages 0 to 6

Ages 7 to 12

Ages 13 to 17

Ages 18 and older

And family.

Prizes are Jasper Downtown Merchant Gift cards. 1st place receives a $75 gift card, 2nd place receives a $50 gift card, and 3rd place wins a $25 gift card. All winners will also receive a coupon for a free Papa John’s Pizza.

A safe curbside chalk pickup station is being set up for those wishing to receive a complimentary box of chalk. This will take place on Friday, May 15th from 9:00 AM-1:00 PM or while supplies last. We have 225 boxes of chalk, there will be a limit of one box per car. The pick-up will be held at the Jasper Arts Center, 951 College Avenue. Cars should enter from 3rd Avenue and proceed to the front of the building, under the awning by the Krempp Gallery entrance, and exit to Meridian Road.

Information about the Virtual Chalk Walk can be found on Jasper Community Art’s website:

www.jasperarts.org under Events and on Jasper Community Art’s Facebook page. Facebook event cohosts include Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association, The Next Act, Inc., and the JasperDubois County Public Library.

Please email questions to Corina Mack at JCAevents@jasperindiana.gov.

Thank you to sponsors Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association and Papa John’s.

Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. Additional support is provided by Friends

of the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National

Endowment for the Arts. JCA is also a Kennedy Center Partner in Education and provides arts

education programming to local schools.