2020 St. Henry Heinrichsdorf Fest canceled because of COVID-19

The 2020 St. Henry Heinrichsdorf Fest has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The fest was originally scheduled for June 12 and the 13th.

Instead, the St. Henry Community Club is holding a drive-thru for barbecue chicken dinners.

Dinners will be served on Saturday, June 13th at 4 pm Eastern at the C.K. of A Hall in St. Henry.

Dinners are $10 for half a barbecue chicken, potato salad, baked beans, and slaw.

No credit or debit cards will be accepted.

The 2021 St. Heinrichsdorf Fest is scheduled for June 11-12.