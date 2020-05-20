2020 St. Henry Heinrichsdorf Fest canceled because of COVID-19

The 2020 St. Henry Heinrichsdorf Fest has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The fest was originally scheduled for June 12 and the 13th.
Instead, the St. Henry Community Club is holding a drive-thru for barbecue chicken dinners.
Dinners will be served on Saturday, June 13th at 4 pm Eastern at the C.K. of A Hall in St. Henry.
Dinners are $10 for half a barbecue chicken, potato salad, baked beans, and slaw.
No credit or debit cards will be accepted.
The 2021 St. Heinrichsdorf Fest is scheduled for June 11-12.
