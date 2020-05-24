A Jasper man is facing multiple charges

Saturday evening the Jasper police department responded to a fight in progress in the front yard of 503 W 6th Street. At the site officers found two male subjects in a physical altercation. Upon investigation, one of the subjects, 70-year-old Michael Eckert, was found to be the aggressor and charged with Strangulation, Criminal Confinement, Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eckert was booked to the Dubois County Security Center.

