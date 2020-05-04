City of Huntingburg Outlines Phased Re-Opening Plan

In response to the recent closures and cancellations due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the City of Huntingburg is now planning a phased re-opening plan. The plan is outlined in accordance with Governor Eric Holcomb’s Executive Orders.

Huntingburg Transit Services will resume on Monday, May 11, 2020 and there will be a limit of two passengers on board at any given time (all passengers will be required to wear a mask);

City-related meetings will be held at their normally scheduled date and time unless otherwise posted; however, public access to these meetings will be accomplished by videoconferencing until further notice;

Until Monday, June 15:

City Hall and other city-owned buildings will remain closed to the general public; Meetings with City staff will be by appointment only; Customers making utility payments in person are asked to do so by using the drop box on the east side of City Hall; Limited service for utility issues not related to payments will be conducted at the drive-thru window on the east side of City Hall;

All public parks (including playgrounds, athletic facilities, and restrooms) will be re-opened on Sunday, May 24;

The Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool will open on Sunday, June 1;

The Huntingburg Park and Recreation Program will open on Monday, June 1;

Public rentals for City-owned facilities will tentatively begin on Monday, June 1. Following State guidelines, such gatherings will be limited to no more than 100 people and must follow the CDC social distancing guidelines;

The Huntingburg Senior Citizens Center will tentatively open on Monday, June 15.

Dates for the following City programs and events will be determined at a later time:

5-5-5 5K Run/Walk

City-Wide Yard Sale

Spring Cleanup Days

“This has certainly been an unprecedented time for all of us, and while we recognize the importance of returning to a new normal, we want to ensure we are doing so safely while in accordance with guidelines from Governor Holcomb and the State of Indiana,” says Mayor Denny Spinner. “The health and safety of our residents is a top priority, and we feel this re-opening plan reflects that.”

Per the Governor’s order, residents 65 and over and those with high-risk health conditions should remain at home whenever possible. This is the population that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Effective May 4, social gatherings of 25 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to such events as wedding receptions, birthday parties, graduation parties, Mother’s Day gatherings, and others where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.