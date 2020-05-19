Dubois County Health Department confirms two additional cases of COVID-19; county up to 163 positive cases

As of May 19, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that two more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 163 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positives cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 163 2 33 2

*A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well.

“All of us are stressed out especially with the uncertainty of this virus and where it will take us. We all are tired and want to get back to ‘our normal’. We will not get back to ‘normal’ if we ALL do not start taking this virus and its spread seriously. We must have empathy for others. The choices YOU make impacts others,” says Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer. “Thank you to all who have been following and obeying the guidance and recommendations of preventing the spread of COVID-19. We need to continue to flatten the curve. We are not over this!”