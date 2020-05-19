Dubois County Memorial Day Observance Canceled; Public Asked To Lay Flowers At Veteran Memorials Around County

The Dubois County Veterans Council is set to celebrate Memorial Day over the weekend.

The annual Memorial Day Observance has been canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Despite the observance being canceled, the US Flag at the Dubois County Memorial in Jasper will be lowered to half staff with small flags placed around the fountain on Saturday morning. 111 Veterans will be remembered over the past year.

The public is encouraged to place a flower in memory of a deceased veteran at the Dubois County Memorial in Jasper, Dubois County Veterans Memorial in Huntingburg, and the Veterans Memorial in Ferdinand over the weekend.

For more information, contact the Dubois County Veterans Council President Chris Knies at 812-639-8603.