Dubois County Records Its 3rd COVID-19 Related Death

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed that another death related to COVID-19 has occurred in Dubois County.

This makes it the third COVID-19 related death in the county.

The individual did have underlying medical conditions. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

Also, four more positive cases of COVID-19 have been found among Dubois County residents.

This brings the county’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 188.

The Dubois County Health Department is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positive cases is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

There have been changes regarding two other cases, however. One case had been reported twice due to having 2 positive results for 1 person that resulted in duplicate entries. Another due to a change of jurisdiction, meaning that a positive case’s county of residence was verified, and the positive case did not live in Dubois County.



Out of the 188 cases, 60 have recovered meaning that they are out of isolation and feeling well.

An approximate total of people tested in the county is 1,303.

For more information on COVID-19, head to www.coronavirus.in.gov.