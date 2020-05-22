ISDH: Indiana surpasses 30,000 positive cases; 27 additional deaths reported

Posted By: Ann Powell May 22, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,791 deaths, 30,409 positive cases, and 208,561 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 171 cases, 2 deaths
  • Pike- 5 cases
  • Spencer- 13 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –29 cases
  • Martin – 8 cases
  • Daviess – 77 cases – 17 Deaths
  • Orange – 122 cases – 21  Deaths
  • Knox- 23 cases
  • Crawford- 23 cases
  • Posey- 16 cases
  • Lawrence- 141 cases – 21 Deaths
  • Gibson- 13 cases- 1 Death
  • Warrick- 158 cases – 26 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 230 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh

Be the first to comment on "ISDH: Indiana surpasses 30,000 positive cases; 27 additional deaths reported"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*