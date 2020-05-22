ISDH: Indiana surpasses 30,000 positive cases; 27 additional deaths reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,791 deaths, 30,409 positive cases, and 208,561 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 171 cases, 2 deaths
- Pike- 5 cases
- Spencer- 13 cases, 1 death
- Perry –29 cases
- Martin – 8 cases
- Daviess – 77 cases – 17 Deaths
- Orange – 122 cases – 21 Deaths
- Knox- 23 cases
- Crawford- 23 cases
- Posey- 16 cases
- Lawrence- 141 cases – 21 Deaths
- Gibson- 13 cases- 1 Death
- Warrick- 158 cases – 26 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 230 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
