Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide suspending enforcement of certain municipal code sections

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide has signed a new executive order suspending the enforcement of certain municipal code sections.

Vonderheide signed the executive order to ensure that signage, parking, permitted outdoor seating, and merchandise at local businesses and commercial businesses are abiding by Governor Holcomb’s executive order.

These temporary enforcement changes are in effect until August 31st:

Sandwich Board Signs: must be limited to one sign displayed on any premises used for business purposes as long as:

-it does not exceed 4 feet in height, 2 feet in width, or 8 square feet in area

-it is not illuminated

-the restriction requiring sandwich signs to be located within 10 feet of main entrance if the business it established will NOT BE enforced.

–Pennants: are allowed if they do NOT extend into the public way.

-the restriction stating that all pennants can not be used for more than 30 days during any 2 month period will not be reinforced

-the restriction prohibiting pennants from being used in conjunction with banners or other exempt signage will also NOT BE enforced.

-Banners: for commercial use only are allowed as long as:

-they do not extend into the public’s way

-do not exceed one per property or one per business (where more than one business is located on the property)

-They do not exceed 45 square feet in the face area

-previous restrictions limiting the use of banners to no more than 14 days during any 2-month period, will NOT BE reinforced

-up to (3) yard signs, not larger than two foot by two foot (2’ x 2’) each, may be used instead of a banner, but not in combination with a banner.

-Prohibited Signs: the following signs that are ordinarily “Prohibited” are allowed:

Portable Signs” and 10 “Inflatable signs, characters, feather banners and the like”

However, such signs must comply with the following restrictions:

-they may not extend into the public way

-they may not exceed one per property, or one per business (where more than one business is located on a property).

This executive order does NOT permit signage to be located in the right-of-way or displayed in a way that would negatively affect the visibility of traffic or otherwise cause a safety concern.

For more information, visit jasperindiana.gov.