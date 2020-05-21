Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard; 169 positive results in Dubois County

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 testing dashboard.
As of Thursday morning:
-783 tests have been submitted
-654 negative results have been submitted
-32 test results are pending
-169 positive results in Dubois County
*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, head to mhhcc.org.
