Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard; 169 positive results in Dubois County

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 testing dashboard.

As of Thursday morning:

-783 tests have been submitted

-654 negative results have been submitted

-32 test results are pending

-169 positive results in Dubois County

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, head to mhhcc.org.