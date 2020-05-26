Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard; 186 positive results in Dubois County

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 testing dashboard.
As of Tuesday afternoon:
-879 tests have been submitted
-772 negative results have been submitted
-0 tests results are pending
-186 positive results in Dubois County
Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered.
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
