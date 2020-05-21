Perry County 4-H Fair going virtual

Several local counties 4-H Fairs are going virtual this summer because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Perry County 4-H fair was the latest county to make the decision.

Dubois and Spencer counties made the announcement earlier this week.

While it may not be a face-to-face format, 4-Hers will still be able to exhibit all projects, including livestock.

Projects will be submitted by video, photo, and document submission online.

Details on project submission and logistics of the virtual fair will be coming soon.

More information will be sent to 4-H families in the coming days and weeks with instructions on how this process will work.

Perry County’s 4-H Fair is July 10 through July 13th.

Spencer County’s 4-H Fair is June 26th through June 29th.

Dubois County’s 4-H Fair is July 13th through July 17th.