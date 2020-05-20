Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand Not Opening Liturgies To Public

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are not opening liturgies to the public.

The Catholic Diocese of Evansville is encouraging those aged 65 and older and those with underlying medical issues to attend public mass. Many sisters at the monastery in Ferdinand fall into that age category. This brought on the decision to not open doors just yet.

To keep morale up, however, each day the Sisters of St. Benedict will ring the bells at 3:00 pm to pray that the current COVID-19 pandemic will end.