The 2020 Latino Culture Fest has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

However, ALASI and Latino Culture Fest Committee members say they are working on a new project to replace this year’s Latino Culture Fest event.

Information about this event will be released in the coming weeks.

The 2021 Latino Culture Fest is scheduled for September 3rd and 4th.

If you have any questions or comments, email alasiindiana@gmail.com.2