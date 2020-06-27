BMV fees to resume on July 1st

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding Hoosiers about administrative penalty fees.

These penalty fees, also called late fees, resume on July 1st.

All Hoosiers with expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations need to complete renewal transactions before July 1st to avoid paying an administration fee.

Title transactions and new vehicle registrations must also be completed before July 1st.

Administrative penalty fees were waived early in the COVID-19 public health administration to help limit the spread of the virus.

The BMV resumed walk-in services on June 15th.

Hoosiers can complete all transactions at the branch, except for driving skill exams.

Those who had driving skill exams canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be contacted in early July to reschedule.

The BMV anticipates opening new appointments for driving skill exams in late July.

All branches will continue abiding by the CDC’s guidelines to protect customers and employees.

The number of people allowed in a branch at one time is determined by the size and design of the location.

Appropriate spacing is market outside of branches to accommodate all customers until they enter for their transactions.

Customer-facing BMV members are required to wear masks and customers and visiting customers are encouraged to the same.

For more information visit in.gov/BMV.