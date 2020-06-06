City of Jasper Warning of Phone Scams

The City of Jasper is warning residents of phone scams.

City of Jasper Municipal Utilities customers have been receiving phone calls stating if they did not pay their bill, their utilities would be disconnected, due to non-payment. This is a scam. Jasper Municipal Utilities does NOT make phone calls prior to the disconnection of services, and WILL NEVER ask for payment information over the phone. Notification of impending disconnection is made in writing only. Due to the current global COVID-19 pandemic, and Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-28, there is currently a prohibition on discontinuing utility services at this time. Please be aware of this situation and do not give any payment information out over the phone.

If you have any questions about the balance on your utility account, please call (812) 482-9131.