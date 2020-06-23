Daviess County Leads State with Lowest Unemployment Rate

County by county unemployment numbers for the month of May are out and Daviess County has stayed in the top spot as far as counties with the state’s lowest unemployment rate.

Numbers released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development show Daviess’ May rate standing at 5.6 percent, a drop of 2.8 percent from April.

Now statewide Indiana’s unemployment rate fell to 12.3 percent in March.

Indiana’s workforce increased by nearly 111,000 people in May to 3.33 million people. The number of people who were employed grew by more than 267,000 and the number of those without jobs fell by more than 156,000.

Close behind Daviess County in unemployment is Dubois County with an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent.

Martin County was at 5.9 percent, Spencer County had an even 8 percent. Warrick County had an even 9 percent. Pike stood at 9.8 percent while Crawford reported a 10.8 percent unemployment rate. Knox County had an unemployment rate of 11.3 percent. Vanderburgh reported an unemployment rate of 11.6 percent with Perry County close behind at 11.7 percent. Gibson County stood at an even 13 percent. Orange County’s unemployment rate stood at 18.5 percent.



Each saw a significant drop from the previous month.

Howard County had the state’s highest unemployment mark in May at 21.8 percent