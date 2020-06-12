Dubois County Health Department confirms 3 additional cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 3 additional cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 236 positive cases and 4 deaths.

Local health officials are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure that all close contacts of these patients are identified and monitored.

Everyone who may have been exposed are being notified so that proper infection control procedures can be followed.

These newest cases are in isolation.

Out of these 236 positive cases, we’re told that 173 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

With warmer weather and Stage 4 of the Back On Track Indiana Plan beginning today, Dubois County Health Department wants to continue to stress the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask, and proper hand hygiene. While we are optimistic about opening more, guidelines must continue to be followed to prevent the spread of this virus.

Important things to remember is that Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing remain in effect even in larger groups.

Masks and/or facial coverings need to be worn correctly to be effective. Masks should cover mouth AND nose.

If everyone does their part to slow the spread, we can keep our communities safe.

We are all in this together, the choices we make will shape the days and months ahead of us.