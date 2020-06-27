Employees and volunteers of the quarter honored at Branchville Correctional Facility

The Branchville Correctional Facility is recognizing its employees and volunteers of the quarter.

These employees and volunteers were honored during a pizza luncheon on June 25th.

Custody Employee of the Quarter was awarded to Officer Joseph Hanna.

Supervisor of the Quarter went to Sergeant Joshua Clouse.

Non-Custody Employee of the Quarter was awarded to Chaplain Tony Gray.

Contractual Employee of the Quarter went to Dental Assistant at Wexford Medical, Tricia Payne.

And finally, the Volunteer of the Quarter went to Richard Puryear.

Each honoree also gets preferred parking from July 1st to September 30th.