Ferdinand Heimatfest Announces Raffles and Jeep Run Changes

Due to the Indiana gaming commission regulations implemented to follow the governors Back on Track plan, the raffle drawing on June 20th is postponed (Raffle License #014523). We are actively working with the state to find a time we can reschedule for. Once we receive a new date from the state, we will send information to the local news outlets and post to our Facebook page informing every one of the changes.

Also, our Jeep Run is still scheduled on Saturday June 20th; however, the regulations above will not allow for any prizes for the Jeep Run. We hope that you will still consider joining us, and are asking that you still consider making a $10 donation to help support the Heimatfest for years to come.

If you have any questions regarding the events above, please contact Sue Fink (812-630-2839) or Neil Weyer (812-661-2711).