Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 testing dashboard.

As of Thursday afternoon:

-1,072 tests have been submitted

-922 negative results have been submitted

-22 results are pending

-208 positive results in Dubois County

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.