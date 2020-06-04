Petersburg man facing drug charges after reckless driver complaint

A Petersburg man is facing drug charges after a reckless driver complaint.

43-year-old Jackson Deffendall was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with felony counts of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle/syringe, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, a controlled substance and driving while suspended prior.

Police followed Deffendall into the parking lot of the Jasper Home Depot after receiving a reckless driver complaint.

When talking with Deffendall, police learned that he had a suspended license and his vehicle had false and fictitious registration.

Police report finding methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Due to health reasons, Deffendall was cited into court instead of being taken to the Dubois County Security Center.