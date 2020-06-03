Rotary Club of Jasper to Open ATHENA Award Exhibit at Dubois County Museum

The Rotary Club of Jasper and the Dubois County Museum announce the Grand Opening of the ATHENA Award Exhibit at the Dubois County Museum on Thursday June 18, at 5:00pm. The Welcome and Opening Remarks will take place in Room 2 in front of the Log House. Covid 19 guidelines of social distancing and the wearing of face masks are recommended at this opening.

Jasper Rotary president Laura Grammer will give a brief history of the ATHENA Award and recognize those who were instrumental in creating this exhibit. Past recipients of the award will be acknowledged and a Power Point presentation about the creation of the exhibit will be given by Grammer. Following the presentation, a ribbon cutting will be held at the exhibit and due to Social Distancing rules, small groups will be released to the display.

The ATHENA Leadership Award for Women recognizes Dubois County recipients who excel professionally, enhance our communities and encourage women leaders. The award is named after Athena-the Greek Goddess of Wisdom, War and Peace. The award has been presented since 2012 in Dubois County by the Rotary Club of Jasper. Past recipients include Jane Chappell, Brenda Stallings, Kathy Tretter, Nancy Eckerle, Connie Nass, Tonya Heim, Kim Messmer and Dr. Tracy Lorey.