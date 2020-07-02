2 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubois County

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 2 additional cases of COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, the county has 290 cases and 6 COVID-19 related deaths.

Out of these 290 positive cases, 249 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 3,207 residents have been tested for the virus.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public. And wash your hands frequently with soap and water.