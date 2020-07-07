Carolina Story to Perform at Lincoln Amphitheatre in August

The Lincoln Amphitheatre will host an additional Amp Unplugged event in August when Americana husband and wife duo Carolina Story perform an acoustic set on August 16, 2020. The performance will begin at 5 p.m. central time and tickets are only $9.95 per general admission socially-distanced seat.

The Amp Unplugged series is presented by Kyana Woodstock and still has a very limited amount of tickets still available for the Sunday, July 12, 2020, performance by roots/Americana artist Adam Hood, and the Sunday, July 26, 2020, performance by Paul McDonald, a top ten finalist in the tenth season of the hit television series American Idol. Tickets for these intimate, socially-distanced Amp Unplugged performances can be purchased at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com.

Amp Unplugged is a Sunday summer performance series of intimate, acoustic-oriented performances with limited seats/tickets spread out across a vast, fully-covered 1,500 capacity seating area to allow for plentiful social distancing opportunities. The venue is uniquely positioned to comply with all CDC recommendations regarding disinfectant usage, allowable gathering sizes, and the use of PPE in appropriate places and by appropriate personnel to provide a safe space guests.

Carolina Story, made up of husband and wife duo Ben and Emily Roberts, has crisscrossed the country for a decade, building a sprawling grassroots fanbase enamored with the pair’s smart, self-penned, harmony-laden Americana. Their latest album, Lay Your Head Down—their first full length effort, was released by Black River Records. The harmonizing duo has graced the Grand Ole Opry stage on numerous occasions and won over the harshest of critics. For additional information about Carolina Story, visit their website www.carolinastory.com.

Amp Unplugged performances will abide by all rules and recommendations from the CDC, as well as the guidelines of Indiana’s “Back on Track” plan for re-opening the state. For additional information about the Governor’s plan, visit www.backontrack.in.gov. Onsite hand sanitizer will be provided courtesy of a partnership with Battle Monkey, a product of Monkey Hollow Winery & Distillery (www.monkeyhollowwinery.com).

Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available at all Amp Unplugged performances.