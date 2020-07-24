Crouse running for Circuit Court Judge

A former Dubois County Prosecuting Attorney is entering the race for Circuit Court Judge.

Kevin Crouse made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Crouse grew up helping out in his grandparents’ store in Haysville and on the family farm.

After graduating from Northeast Dubois High School as salutatorian in 1980, he went on to pursue a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.

He later received a law degree from the Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis.

Crouse then returned to Dubois County and opened his own law practice.

He practiced law in Jasper until being elected Prosecuting Attorney in 2010 and has since stepped down from that position.

Crouse also created, owned, and operated Crouse Disposal Services in 1998 until the business was sold.

Crouse is married to the former Michelle Popp, and is the son of Ralph “Bud” and Gladys Crouse.

He is a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville.

Crouse is also a member and past president of the Dubois County Bar Association.