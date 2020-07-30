Domestic Dispute Leads To Death of Woman and Arrest of Jasper Man

A domestic incident in Jasper led to the death of a woman and the arrest of a Jasper man.

32-year-old Joshua Rominger of Jasper was arrested on one Level 3 Felony Count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death While Intoxicated.

On Wednesday, just after 6:00pm, officers were called to a house in the 1300 block of Newton Street regarding a hit and run.

When officers arrived, they found out the incident was actually a domestic dispute between Rominger and a woman.

Officers learned that Rominger was leaving the house when he ran over the woman with the rear wheel of his truck. Then he left.

Just before 7:00pm, the woman was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital.

Rominger was later found in Paoli

It was later found out that Rominger was under the influence of marijuana.