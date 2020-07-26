Gibson County Sheriff Deputies asking for help in locating missing woman

Gibson County Sheriff Deputies are searching for a missing woman.

23-year-old Hannah Potts of Princeton has been missing since Friday morning.

She was last seen near her home Top Hat Road in Princeton wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants. She is 6-foot-1 and has brown hair with brown eyes.

The FBI Office in Indianapolis says federal agents in Evansville have offered to help deputies with the case and provided us with the following statement:

“The FBI is monitoring the situation and we have offered the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department our assistance and resources if needed.”

Anyone with information about Pott’s disappearance is asked to call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at (812)-385-3496 or Pott’s twin sister. Lauren Potts at (812)-677-1421.