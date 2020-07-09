Jasper To Start Road Replacement Project Next Week

The City of Jasper will be conducting a road replacement project next week.

The City of Jasper & its contractor will undertake a Concrete road replacement project on Cathy Ln, between Terry Ln & 25th St, beginning on Monday, July 13 at 7:00 a.m.

This project will extend several weeks prior to completion.

The alternative route will be Terry Ln & 25th St.

Motorists’ will need to avoid this area, however, patrons will continue to have access to the following Businesses in this area:

Downtown Dog

A & B Fire Safety

EBN Industrial Supply

M.A.S. Whatknots Shop

Elliott Equipment

This project will proceed barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.