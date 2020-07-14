North Spencer School Corporation Announces Re-Entry Plan for 2020-2021 School Year

The North Spencer School Corporation has announced it’s Re-Entry Plan for the 2020-2021 School Year

The North Spencer School Corporation is opening as planned on August 12th with added plans and precautions for social distancing, disinfecting, and safety of all students and staff.

There is an expectation of 180 student instructional days, whether that be Face to Face and or Remote Learning.

Students will be instructed to safely disinfect desks and frequently touched surfaces.

Drinking fountains will be disabled or made inaccessible for use. Water bottle fillers will be accessible. Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to and from school daily.

In the classroom, Student seating will be spread out to the greatest extent possible with classroom furniture arrangements.

In the hallways and passing periods, Students and staff will be required to wear face-covering during passing periods.

To reduce the amount of time in congested hallways during passing periods school staff will work to maintain the flow of foot traffic. In general, students will be asked to travel along the right side of the hallway.

On the bus, students shall be spread out on school buses to limit physical and face to face contact. When possible, only household members will share bus seats. Bus Drivers will be required to wear masks and/or face shields when distancing is compromised as students load and unload from the bus. Drivers may remove face coverings to drive as necessary. Students will be required to wear face-covering on buses. Bus windows will be open as much as is reasonably possible

When it comes to the reporting and handling of suspected COVID-19 cases, it will be taken care of by the Spencer County Health Department.

When there is confirmation that a person infected with COVID-19 was in school, the district/school will contact the local health department immediately. Direct contact tracing will be done in collaboration with the County and/or State Health Department. The state health department, county health department or school officials can make the call for a student or staff member to be quarantined due to direct contact

To view North Spencer School Corporation’s entire 2020-2021 Re-Entry Plan, click here.