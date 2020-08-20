Granados Withdraws from Dubois County Council At Large Election

A Dubois County Council Candidate has withdrawn their name from the November election ballot.

Dubois County Council At Large Democrat candidate Mikayla Granados filed paperwork to withdraw from the race yesterday.

This comes after State Senator and Chairman of the Dubois County Republican Party Mark Messmer challenged Granados to step away from the election because of felony charges on Granados’s record.

Granados’s felony charge was going to be reduced to a misdemeanor charge after August 27th, however, under Indiana code, anyone with a felony conviction on their record cannot run for public office, even if the charge has been reduced.

The Dubois County Democratic Party will have 30 days to fill the vacancy on the ballot.