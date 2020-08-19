Indiana schools receiving $61 million in grants to help fund remote learning

Schools across the state are receiving $61 million in grants to help with remote learning.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the recipients of the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund on Wednesday afternoon.

“Indiana’s students, parents, and teachers have worked hard to adapt to the challenges COVID-19 has brought to education,” Governor Holcomb says. “These emergency funds will enable Hoosier students to be more successful with remote learning. Some families will now worry less about internet connectivity, more students will have access to the technology needed at home, and more educators will have the necessary devices to teach remotely.”

The following schools in our surrounding counties are receiving grants:

-Knox Community School Corporation- $116,185.50

-Cannelton Community School Corporation- $30,000.00

-South Spencer County School Corporation- $142,275.52

-North Gibson School Corporation- $155,179.00

-Warrick County School Corporation- $903,180.00

-Southern IN Education Center- $943,300.00

-Paoli Community School Corporation- $196,850.00

-Southeast Dubois County School Corporation- $55,000.00

-East Washington School Corporation/ Salem Community Schools- $162,588,54.

-East Gibson School Corporation- $75,900.00

-North Daviess Community School Corporation- $225,000.00

-Vincennes University- $1,500,000.00

In total, 184 traditional school corporations representing 1,366 schools, 64 public charter schools, and 124 non-public schools are receiving grants. Twelve high education institutions are receiving over $11 million in grants.

This will fund at least 68,689 student devices, nearly 2,900 teacher devices, and over 85,800 connectivity solutions.

The Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Commission for Higher Education, and the Indiana State Board formed a team to evaluate all of the applications.

In order to be considered, applicants submitted plans that included:

-the purchase of student devices including Chromebooks and iPads

-new or upgraded laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and iPads for teachers

-and mi-fi devices with corresponding subscription plans for families who lack reliable internet connectivity.

For more information and a full list of grant recipients, visit doe.in.gov/grants/geer.