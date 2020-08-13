A local school welcomed students for the first time on Wednesday…but it did not come without a few travel headaches.
To help speed up the drop-off and dismissal process, the Jasper Elementary School is implementing these new procedures:
-in the car line, you will be assigned a specific number
-you will drive directly to that number
-please do not stop until you get to your assigned spot
-your child will be brought to you once you are in your spot
To stay up to date with the latest information, follow the Jasper Elementary School on Facebook.
Be the first to comment on "Jasper Elementary School implementing new procedures for drop-off and dismissal process"