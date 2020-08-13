Jasper Elementary School implementing new procedures for drop-off and dismissal process

A local school welcomed students for the first time on Wednesday…but it did not come without a few travel headaches.

To help speed up the drop-off and dismissal process, the Jasper Elementary School is implementing these new procedures:

-in the car line, you will be assigned a specific number

-you will drive directly to that number

-please do not stop until you get to your assigned spot

-your child will be brought to you once you are in your spot

To stay up to date with the latest information, follow the Jasper Elementary School on Facebook.