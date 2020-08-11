State’s Chief Medical Officer to join Chamber’s monthly virtual chat

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a special speaker to their Virtual Chamber Chat next week.

Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, will discuss issues surrounding COVID-19, and how it affects businesses and communities.

The virtual event takes place at 8 am eastern on Tuesday, August 25th on Zoom.

Anyone is welcome to join the Zoom call.

