107 Active COVID-19 Cases in Dubois County County as of September 16th

Two new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Dubois County Health Department.

Dubois County now has a total of 914 positive cases.

Out of the 914 positive cases, 807 have recovered, meaning that they are out of isolation and feeling well.

Dubois County now only has 107 active cases of COVID-19.

18 deaths have been reported as well.

7,866 residents tested have been tested for the virus, as of Wednesday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.