18 Sports: Heritage Hills vs South Spencer

18 WJTS Sports Presents: High School Football

Heritage Hills Patriots vs South Spencer Rebels

Recorded: September 11, 2020

Aired: September 12, 2020

Credits:

Camera:

Bill Potter

Commentary:

Steve Kolb

Michael Crews

Abe Bartlett

An 18 WJTS Sports Production