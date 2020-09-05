5 New Cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County as of September 24th

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19.

Dubois County now has a total of 964 positive cases.

Out of these 964 positive cases, approximately 101 cases are active, with 845 recovered.

8,243 residents have been tested for the virus, as of Thursday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected are by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.