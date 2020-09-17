Dubois County Health Department Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases

Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Dubois County Health Department.

Dubois County now has a total of 921 positive cases.

Out of the 914 positive cases, 813 have recovered, meaning that they are out of isolation and feeling well.

18 deaths have been reported as well.

7,903 residents tested have been tested for the virus, as of Wednesday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.