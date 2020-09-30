Dubois County Health Department to hold late-night flu shot clinic

The Dubois County Health Department is helping the community gear up for the upcoming flu season with a special clinic.

This late-night clinic is for anyone wanting to get a flu shot and will be held on Wednesday, October 7th, from 4 to 5:30 pm.

No appointment is needed.

Please bring a mask, along with your ID and insurance cards with you to the clinic.

Both indoor and outdoor stations will be set up to maintain social distancing and to speed up the process.

Daily walk-in flu shots are also available for all ages.

Daily flu shot hours are from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm and no appointment is needed.

If you have any questions, call the Dubois County Health Department at (812)-781-7060.