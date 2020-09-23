Fishing line recycling collection unit installed at Perry County lake

Something fishy is going on at a Perry County lake.

The U.S.D.A’s Forest Service recently installed a fishing line collection unit at Celina Lake to prevent visitors from discarding unwanted fishing line.

The discarded line does not only look bad. It can also get tangled in boat propellers and harm or even kill fish and wildlife.

And it doesn’t break down for hundreds of years because of how durable it is. So the best option is to recycle it.

This unit will be used to measure visitors’ interest and effectiveness.

To identify where the unit is, look for a PVC pipe with a white label that reads “Reel In and Recycle”.

For more information, visit boatus.org/monofilament.