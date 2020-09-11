Ivy Tech holding virtual event to help students enroll

An area college is taking steps to make the enrollment process easier on students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ivy Tech Community College is hosting a Virtual Express Enrollment Week from Monday, September 21st to Friday, September 25th from 9 am to 6 pm.

Throughout the week, prospective students can complete their enrollment steps virtually and can sign up for classes that start on Monday, October 26th.

Interested participants must RSVP.

During the appointment, students will meet with an advisor, register for classes, and receive help with an assessment.

For more information, or to RSVP, visit ivytech.edu/eeday.