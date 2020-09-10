One additional case of COVID-19 confirmed in Dubois County

One new positive case of COVID-19 has been reported by the Dubois County Health Department.

Dubois County now has a total of 888 positive cases.

17 deaths have been reported as well.

7,539 residents tested have been tested for the virus, as of Thursday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up Hoosiers.