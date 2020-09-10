Patoka 2000 asking for donations for fall beautification project

Flowers along the Patoka River Bridge will look a little different once temperatures start cooling down.

Mums will line the bridge through the end of October or early November. But to make this beautification project possible, Patoka 2000 needs your help.

The non-profit is asking for donations from individuals, families, or businesses throughout the community.

You can make a donation of any amount and specify that the donation is in honor or memory of someone, or is a tribute to a favorite cause.

The fall project donation deadline is Wednesday, September 30th.

For more information on how to make a donation or if you’re interested in volunteering to water the flowers, contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at (812)-482-6866.