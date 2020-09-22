Three local schools receive Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund grant

Several local schools are receiving state grants to help ease the challenges of online learning.

Northeast Dubois, Perry Central, Vincennes Lincoln Schools are three out of the 30 school districts around the state receiving a grant through Governor Holcomb’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

This $4.8 million grant will fund devices and broadband connectivity across nine Education Service Centers and 23 school districts in rural parts of the state.

It will also support professional development to improve educators’ capacity to provide engaging and effective online instruction in 30 districts across the state.

The Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning at the University of Indianapolis will partner with the Central Indiana Education Service Center over the next two years to distribute these funds and arrange for training.