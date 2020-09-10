Washington Police seizes $9K worth of meth

Two Knox County residents are behind bars after police seized $9,000 worth of methamphetamine.

41-year-old Mark Baughn of Bicknell and 34-year-old Rita Fraley of Vincennes were arrested in Vincennes on Wednesday following an investigation by the Washington Police Department and the DEA Task Force.

Arrest warrants for both individuals were issued out of Daviess County last month.

Baughn and Fraely are being held without bond at the Daviess County Security Center and could face additional charges out of Knox County.

In total, officers were able to recover approximately 90 grams of methamphetamine, nearly one half-pound of Marijuana, four handguns, syringes, and drug paraphernalia.